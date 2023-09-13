Phoenix area organization creating birthday bags for kids in foster care

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One Valley organization is making sure every birthday is celebrated. Arizona Helping Hands is ensuring kids living in foster care get the birthday celebrations they deserve.

The organization has been in the Valley for over 20 years. Gloria Ayala, development manager with Arizona Helping Hands, says they get 200 to 300 birthday requests a month from foster advocates. To celebrate each child, Arizona Helping Hands creates birthday bags for children and teens living in foster care. Ayala says donations are always needed, especially for teenagers and babies. For more information on donations, click or tap here.

Tell us Something Good. Go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.