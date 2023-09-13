Your Life
Nest Home & Co. offers unique variety of home décor in Peoria

Owners Tyler and Travy Williams are absolutely crazy about holiday decorating, and it shows in...
Owners Tyler and Travy Williams are absolutely crazy about holiday decorating, and it shows in everything they do!(Nest Home & Co.)
By Jaime Cerreta
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:19 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nest Home & Co. is your cozy spot in the heart of the Upper West Side for all things home décor and furnishings. Owners Tyler and Travy Williams are absolutely crazy about holiday decorating, and it shows in everything they do!

Since 2017, the Williams’ have been curating a unique mix of furnishings, lighting, art, and décor that you’ll love. They believe home decorating isn’t just about sprucing up your space – it’s about spreading warmth and building a sense of togetherness. Tyler and Travy say it’s their mission to make the world a better place and support those who do good.

Nest Home & Co. | Phone: 623-572-0740 | 24650 N Lake Pleasant Pkwy Ste.103, Peoria, AZ 85383 | nesthomeco.com | Instagram: @nesthome.co | Facebook: Nest Home & Co.

