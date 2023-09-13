Your Life
Man seriously injured after shooting at west Phoenix mall

The shooting was reported near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road.
The shooting was reported near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:50 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times in west Phoenix on Tuesday night. At around 8:30 p.m., Phoenix police were called to a shooting at 75th Avenue and Thomas Road, at Desert Sky Mall. Officers arrived and found the victim, who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say two adults were detained at the scene. However, police are still figuring out what role they had in the shooting. It’s unclear what led up to the gunshots. An investigation is underway.

