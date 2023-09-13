Man seriously injured after shooting at west Phoenix mall

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times in west Phoenix on Tuesday night. At around 8:30 p.m., Phoenix police were called to a shooting at 75th Avenue and Thomas Road, at Desert Sky Mall. Officers arrived and found the victim, who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say two adults were detained at the scene. However, police are still figuring out what role they had in the shooting. It’s unclear what led up to the gunshots. An investigation is underway.

