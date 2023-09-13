Lottery-winning ticket worth $227,000 sold southwest of Sedona

SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Someone who bought a Fantasy 5 lottery ticket in northern Arizona is more than a quarter-million dollars richer. According to the Arizona Lottery, a $227,000 jackpot winner was sold on Tuesday at the Cornville Market, which is about 30 minutes southwest of Sedona. The winning numbers were 2, 9, 22, 32, and 33. To win the jackpot, the winner has to match all five numbers. The odds are about 1 in 749,398 to win the jackpot.

For Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, the estimated jackpot is $500 million, well short of the record, with an estimated cash value of $266. The last time the winning jackpot ticket was sold in Arizona was in April 2022.

