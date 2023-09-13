Live Updates: 43K+ without power as storms move through the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The second round of storms proved to be stronger than the first as strong winds and heavy rain hit parts of the Phoenix area on Tuesday night. About 10,000 APS customers are without power, while about 33,600 SRP customers don’t have electricity. The National Weather Service says wind gusts of up to 60 mph and hail are possible with the storms. Lightning can be seen all over the Phoenix area and people are hearing thunder. There haven’t been any reports of major trees down but some places have seen some flooding. Power poles were reported being down in central Phoenix, near 17th Street and Oak Street, which is north of McDowell Road.

WEATHER VIDEOS AND PHOTOS

Send Arizona’s Family your videos and photos here.

This is a developing story. Be sure to check back often for the latest updates.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.