Live Updates: 43K+ without power as storms move through the Phoenix area

By David Baker
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
CLICK HERE FOR LIVE FIRST ALERT WEATHER RADAR

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The second round of storms proved to be stronger than the first as strong winds and heavy rain hit parts of the Phoenix area on Tuesday night. About 10,000 APS customers are without power, while about 33,600 SRP customers don’t have electricity. The National Weather Service says wind gusts of up to 60 mph and hail are possible with the storms. Lightning can be seen all over the Phoenix area and people are hearing thunder. There haven’t been any reports of major trees down but some places have seen some flooding. Power poles were reported being down in central Phoenix, near 17th Street and Oak Street, which is north of McDowell Road.

WEATHER VIDEOS AND PHOTOS

Send Arizona’s Family your videos and photos here.

This is a developing story. Be sure to check back often for the latest updates.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Monsoon

Parts of the Phoenix got hit hard with heavy rain from monsoon storms and tens of thousands of...

Heavy rain hits parts of Phoenix area

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
Parts of the Phoenix got hit hard with heavy rain from monsoon storms and tens of thousands of people are without power.

Monsoon

It's been four days since a massive tree fell on cars and a house and a family is frustrated...

Family frustrated with insurance after huge tree damages cars, home

Updated: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:26 PM MST
|
It's been four days since a massive tree fell on cars and a house and a family is frustrated with the slow insurance process.

Monsoon 2023

The family has already spent their $2,000 deductible to remove most of the tree from their yard.

West Phoenix residents struggling to move forward after weather damage

Updated: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:16 PM MST
|
By Elliott Polakoff
Those living in these homes say their experience with insurance providers hasn’t made the process any easier.

Monsoon 2023

This fungus thrives in desert conditions like the Valley.

Valley fever concerns following massive dust storm in metro Phoenix

Updated: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:02 PM MST
|
By Steven Sarabia
Many people get over it within a week or a couple of weeks.

Latest News

News

With thousands outside during Thursday's wall of dust in the Phoenix area, doctors worry about...

Doctors concerned about rise in valley fever after massive dust storm

Updated: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:17 PM MST
|
With thousands outside during Thursday's wall of dust in the Phoenix area, doctors worry about a jump in valley fever cases.

West Valley News

A massive tree fell on about 10 cars during Thursday night's storm in west Phoenix and now the...

Neighborhood cleaning up massive fallen tree in west Phoenix

Updated: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:46 PM MST
|
A massive tree fell on about 10 cars during Thursday night's storm in west Phoenix and now the neighborhood is working to clean it up.

Monsoon 2023

A west Phoenix homeowner shared photos to Arizona's Family of the storm damage near 75th Ave &...

Monsoon storms cause destruction across Phoenix area, lightning starts multiple fires

Updated: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:58 PM MST
|
By David Baker and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Lightning caused the delay of the ASU game and sparked tree and house fires.

Monsoon 2023

Arizona's Family drone was over an uprooted tree that damaged 10 cars in a west Phoenix...

WATCH: 10 cars damaged by uprooted tree in west Phoenix neighborhood

Updated: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:20 PM MST
|
By Peter Valencia
“It scared the heck out of all of us.”

Monsoon 2023

Taken near 40th Street south of Loop 202

GALLERY: Monsoon rolls through Phoenix, other parts of the Valley

Updated: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:01 AM MST
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Check out viewer-submitted photos of storms that hit the Valley and other nearby areas Thursday night.

Monsoon 2023

Taken in Apache Junction

Phoenix Area Monsoon 8/31/23

Updated: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:47 AM MST
Viewer-submitted, Arizona's Family, and local first responder images from the monsoon that rolled through the Valley and nearby areas on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.