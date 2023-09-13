Housing for Hope is turning hotels in Kingman and Page into transitional housing

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Lack of affordable housing is impacting Arizona’s communities where homelessness rose during the COVID-19 pandemic and now home prices are too. Catholic Charities Arizona purchased hotels in Kingman, Page, and is looking to expand in Flagstaff. The reason is to turn old businesses into transitional housing options to combat homelessness and the affordable housing crisis. “Create transitional housing which will give folks an opportunity for affordable housing with wrap-around services that will hopefully help them move on to that next step,” senior programs director Sandi Flores said.

The charity’s Housing for Hope program recently bought the Route 66 Motel in Kingman and started work this summer in Page on another hotel that will become the Pinyon Pointe Apartment. Both will be used for transitional housing.

Flores said they chose these locations because of the rise of homelessness during the pandemic and the direct impact they could have in rural communities. “Really, Page was a great location. There’s not a lot of services up there and in Kingman, same thing,” Flores said. “It’s just really great. We found the right hotel at the right time that allows us to create that housing.”

They purchased these properties and can provide services thanks to funding from the American Rescue Act, which was allocated by the state. They received $4.5 million for the Kingman Motel and more than $6 million for the Page location.

To qualify for the Kingman housing, you must currently be homeless and have a job, as the rent is a little more than $500. “So folks that maybe came out of the shelter, got a little stabilized but need that next step before they’re ready for permanent housing beyond the program,” Flores said.

She said this also gives them more time to advocate and work for better affordable housing options for a permanent solution. “It’s not a homeless issue. It’s not a home buying issue. It’s both of those issues all the way across that spectrum. We need options for every stage of life that folks are at.” She said now they are looking at purchasing another hotel in Flagstaff but those details are still in the works.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.