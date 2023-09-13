Your Life
Here Before, Hear Now Podcast: News anchor Aliyah Chavez

Her reporting focuses on Indigenous issues.
Here Before, Hear Now
Here Before, Hear Now
By Colton Shone
Updated: 29 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ms. Chavez is the international news anchor for Indian Country Today’s newscast. Broadcast on over 100 public TV station around the world, her reporting focuses on Indigenous issues. She talks about her background being from Santo Domingo Pueblo in New Mexico and how her upbringing is see in her storytelling.

