Get a free digital TV antenna shipped to your home

Free digital antenna
Free digital antenna(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:30 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - While supplies last, people can sign up to get a free antenna shipped directly to them. That’s thanks to the Phoenix Suns, Arizona’s Family and Channel Master.

Arizona’s Family Sports Network can be found for free via antenna on channel 44 in the Phoenix area, with Phoenix Suns games also airing on channel 3.5. Arizona’s Family Sports can be found on channel 13.5 in Tucson.

Nearly 70 Phoenix Suns basketball games will air on the Arizona’s Family Sports Network. Fifty-three games will air on 3TV, which you can also get for free via antenna.

To order your antenna, click here.

