George Strait teaming up with Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town for 2024 stadium tour

George Strait is joining forces with Chris Stapleton to lead a stadium tour in 2024 with...
George Strait is joining forces with Chris Stapleton to lead a stadium tour in 2024 with multiple stops around the country.(Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP | Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:09 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Country music stars are joining forces to lead a multi-city stadium tour in 2024.

George Strait and Chris Stapleton will again share the stage for nine major concerts. This time they will also be joined by the Grammy award-winning group Little Big Town.

Most of the co-headlining shows are scheduled to take place between May and June 2024.

Fans can sign up for presale access with most tickets going on sale on Sept. 22.

Strait is currently scheduled to perform in Atlanta and Fort Worth, Texas, to close out 2023.

Stapleton is also on tour in 2023 with scheduled stops that include New York, Texas and Pennsylvania.

The Strait and Stapleton 2024 tour dates are scheduled as follows:

May 4 – Indianapolis, Indianapolis, at Lucas Oil Stadium

May 11 – Jacksonville, Florida, at EverBank Stadium

May 25 – Ames, Iowa, at Jack Trice Stadium

June 1 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at Bank of America Stadium

June 8 – East Rutherford, New Jersey, at MetLife Stadium

June 29 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at Rice Eccles Stadium

July 13 – Detroit, Michigan, at Ford Field

July 20 – Chicago, Illinois, at Soldier Field

Dec. 7 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at Allegiant Stadium

