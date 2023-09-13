Your Life
Final Four countdown begins with Fan Jam event at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe

Fan Jam will tour Arizona in the coming months to generate excitement for the big games on April 6 and 8, 2024.
By David Caltabiano
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:23 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- We are 206 days away from the Final Four’s tipoff at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. On Wednesday, the official rollout of the 2024 NCAA Men’s Final Four Fan Jam kicked off at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe.

It’s a pop-up mobile event that allows basketball fans to practice their shots, take selfies with the D1 Men’s Basketball National Championship Trophy, score giveaways and more. Fan Jam will tour Arizona in the coming months to generate excitement for the big games on April 6 and 8, 2024.

For more information on the next Fan Jam, click here.

