FAQ: How you can watch the Phoenix Suns on Arizona’s Family

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:54 PM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As the Suns’ new local broadcasting partner, you can watch nearly 70 games for free on Arizona’s Family. Below are some frequently asked questions on how to watch the Suns.

What is Arizona’s Family?

Arizona’s Family is home to 3TV, CBS 5, the Arizona’s Family Sports network and azfamily.com. Arizona’s Family produces more than 100 hours of live local news and entertainment programming a week.

What is the difference between Arizona’s Family and Arizona’s Family Sports Network?

Arizona’s Family Sports is a newly created sports network that is part of the Arizona’s Family brand. Arizona’s Family is also home to 3TV, CBS 5 and azfamily.com.

What channel is Arizona’s Family 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports Network in my area?

Below is a listing of where you can see 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports in your area. If you don’t see your TV provider listed below don’t worry, we are having positive conversations with other carriers about adding Arizona’s Family Sports to their lineups.

*OTA stands for over the air which viewers can get by using a digital TV antenna.

PHOENIXSERVICECHANNEL
3TVOTA/CABLE/SATELLITE/YouTube TV/DirecTV Stream3
Arizona’s Family SportsOTA44 or 3.5
Arizona’s Family SportsCable13
Arizona’s Family SportsDirecTVTBD
Arizona’s Family SportsDISHTBD
FLAGSTAFFSERVICECHANNEL
3TVOTA3
Arizona’s Family SportsOTA32 or 3.5
TUCSONSERVICECHANNEL
Arizona’s Family SportsOTA13.5
Arizona’s Family SportsCox19
YUMASERVICECHANNEL
Arizona’s Family SportsOTA27
Arizona’s Family SportsDirecTVTBD

If I am an internet-only customer with my local provider, how can I watch games on Arizona’s Family?

If you don’t subscribe to any cable, satellite or streaming TV service you can still watch games. You have two ways to watch.

You can use a digital antenna to get an over-the-air signal for 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports. If you don’t have a digital antenna no problem. Arizona’s Family, the Phoenix Suns and Channel Master have teamed up to provide free digital antennas to Arizona residents while supplies last. Click here to get your free digital antenna.

You can also stream Suns games via Suns Live in the Suns app. There is a subscription fee.

What if my provider doesn’t carry Arizona’s Family Sports, how do I watch games that are only on Arizona’s Family Sports Network?

You can watch Arizona’s Family Sports over-the-air using an antenna. Most television sets allow you to switch sources so you can watch the over-the-air signal on Channel 44 of 3.5 if you are in the Phoenix area. If you live in Northern Arizona, you can watch over-the-air on Channel 32 or 3.5. If you live in Tucson, you can watch over-the-air on Channel 13.5 and in Yuma, you can watch over-the-air on Channel 27.

We would also encourage you to reach out to your provider and ask them to carry Arizona’s Family Sports.

Having issues finding Arizona’s Family Sports. We can help. Send us an email at AZFS@azfamily.com.

Which cable providers carry Arizona’s Family?

Currently, Cox Cable carries Arizona’s Family Sports in the Phoenix and Flagstaff area on Channel 13 and in Tucson on Channel 19. We are currently having conversations with other smaller cable providers about picking up Arizona’s Family Sports.

Can I get Arizona’s Family without a cable subscription?

Yes, you can get Arizona’s Family 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports without a cable subscription by using an antenna. Where you live will determine the type of antenna you will need. Arizona’s Family 3TV can be found over-the-air on channel 3. Arizona’s Family Sports can be found over-the-air on channel 44 and all available Suns games will also air on channel 3.5.

In Flagstaff, Arizona’s Family Sports can be found over-the-air on Channel 32 and all available Suns games will also air on channel 3.5. In Tucson, Arizona’s Family Sports can be found over-the-air on Channel 13.5 and in Yuma Arizona’s Family Sports can be found over-the-air on channel 27.

Arizona’s Family, the Phoenix Suns and Channel Master have teamed up to provide free digital antennas to Arizona residents while supplies last. Click here to get your free digital antenna.

Can I access Arizona’s Family and Arizona’s Family Sports Network with a digital antenna?

Yes, you can access Arizona’s Family and Arizona’s Family sports with a digital antenna. Depending on where you live, you may need a different type of antenna to get the best signal possible.

Arizona’s Family and the Phoenix Suns have partnered with Channel Master. Click here to determine the best antenna for your location.

