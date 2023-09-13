Family, friends advocate for justice 4 years after teen killed by Phoenix police

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Four years after a teen was shot and killed by Phoenix police, family and friends are attempting to pursue civil charges against the officers involved.

On Wednesday, a group gathered outside the Sandra Day O’Connor U.S. Courthouse in Phoenix, calling for action. Roland Harris, the father of 19-year-old Jacob Harris, says he is taking the case to appeals court and demanding justice for his son. “At this day and today, I demand that they be terminated,” Roland said. “I want justice. I want the Department of Justice to arrest these police officers. I will not stop this fight until they’re terminated and criminally charged.”

Phoenix police say on Jan. 11, 2019, Jacob was with a group of friends who broke into a Whataburger near Dysart Road and Van Buren Street. Officers followed the group to 93rd Avenue and Camelback Road and tried to pull over the vehicle. However, Jacob jumped out of the car and took off running toward a nearby Circle K. Investigators say he pointed a gun at police, and officers shot him in the back. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The officers involved in the shooting were cleared of any wrongdoing, and a judge dropped the wrongful death lawsuit. However, the family claims Jacob was unarmed. The other three teens involved in the crime, Johnny Reed, Jeremiah Triplett, and Sariah Busani, were charged with Jacob’s death.

