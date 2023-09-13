Family of CVS manager shot and killed talks about devastating loss of Mesa dad

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A loving husband, devoted father, and diehard Suns and Cardinals fan, that’s how friends and family will remember Michael Jacobs, the CVS manager murdered on the job last week. “I wake up every day, and it feels like I am in this alternate universe of a nightmare,” said Jacobs’ son Gabe. “I wake up and think about him. I think about fact I’ll never see him again.”

On Tuesday, Jacobs’ father-in-law, Ruben Ramriez, and his 16-year-old son Gabe sat down with Arizona’s Family to talk about a man who touched many lives with his kindness and compassion. “He would go out of his way to help you,” said Ramirez. “He was the best.”

“He provided for his family,” said Jacobs. “He showed everybody what it’s like to be a good person in society. He never thought about himself.” According to Mesa police, the 49-year-old operations manager was shot and killed Thursday night at the CVS pharmacy off Brown Road and Mesa Drive in Mesa.

A suspected shoplifter, Jared Savey, reportedly asked for the manager, and when Jacobs came out, he was shot four times. His family can’t understand how such a good man could be gunned down in such a senseless act of violence. “The senseless way he was killed, for what?” said Marirez. “He was murdered. He was basically executed.”

“The person who did this is cowardly, to take a father from his family,” said Jacobs. “Being a father himself, that’s a disgusting action. It’s heartbreaking.”

