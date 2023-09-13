Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Extortion trial delayed for Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance

Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from the Ancon I...
Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from the Ancon I maximum-security prison, outskirts of Lima, Peru, June 8, 2023. A federal judge on Tuesday, Sept. 12, agreed to delay Joran van der Sloot’s trial on extortion charges until later this year in order to give his defense more time to prepare. Van der Sloot is the chief suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Alabama teenager Natalee Holloway.(AP Photo/Martin Mejia, file)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:03 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A judge has granted Joran van der Sloot’s motion to extend the trial and pretrial deadlines, according to court documents.

Van der Sloot requested the 45-day extension Monday afternoon, which was the deadline for his defense team to file pretrial motions.

According to the motion, van der Sloot is requesting additional time to review discovery, evaluate the case, and consult with counsel. This is his second request for an extension.

On Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Gray M. Borden granted the extension.

“Given the defendant’s need to adequately prepare his defense and to make an informed decision on whether to enter a guilty plea or proceed to trial, the court finds that the ends of justice served by extending the pretrial deadlines and granting a continuance outweigh the best interest of the public and the defendant in a speedy trial,” Borden said.

The deadline for pretrial motions has been extended to Nov. 13.

He has been indicted on federal wire fraud and extortion counts. He pleaded not guilty to the federal counts after he was extradited earlier this year.

Van der Sloot, the chief suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Alabama teenager Natalee Holloway, is charged with trying to extort money from the missing teen’s mother in exchange for revealing where to find her daughter’s remains.

Although he’s not on trial for harming Holloway, the extortion and wire fraud charges are the only alleged crimes that link the Dutch citizen to Holloway’s unsolved disappearance on the Caribbean island of Aruba. The 18-year-old went missing during a high school graduation trip with classmates and was last seen leaving a bar with van der Sloot, a student at an international school on the island where he grew up.

Van der Sloot was extradited to the United States from Peru, where he’s serving a 28-year sentence after confessing to killing a Peruvian woman in 2010.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
It’s a story that shook the valley years ago and now, for the first time, we’re seeing video...
Video: Heartbreaking disbelief after a patient in a vegetative state gives birth at a Phoenix care facility
Goodyear police shared this image of the skull with Arizona's Family
Human skull found in box donated to Goodwill in Goodyear, police say
Arizona renters, especially in metro Phoenix, will soon be able to get aid from HUD's new...
New housing voucher program for Arizona renters starts in October
Lettuce with orange, slimy decolorization among this week's violation.
Disgusting violations found at these 5 Phoenix-area restaurants this week

Latest News

William Null answers questions from his defense attorney Damian Nunzio on Monday, Sept 11,...
Jury urged to convict 3 in last trial tied to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot
The selected schools that made the list surpassed anticipated benchmarks, have high graduation...
Dysart Unified School District makes list of best high schools in US
Witness attorney Brandon Cammack, center, testifies during the impeachment trial for Texas...
Woman with whom Texas AG Ken Paxton is said to have had an affair expected to testify at impeachment
‘They ripped me from the bench’ Jail surveillance video shows oversight board member being...
‘They ripped me from the bench’: Police shown arresting jail oversight board member inside facility
FILE - Taylor Foehl, left, of Boston, looks at the mobile betting app on his phone after...
Online bets on NFL games surged in Week 1 as legal sports betting continues to grow