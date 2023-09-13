Emergency crews extinguish 3rd-alarm electrical fire at downtown Phoenix hotel

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Emergency crews have extinguished a third-alarm electrical fire at The Westin Phoenix Downtown, causing major traffic closures across the downtown Phoenix area.

Details are extremely limited, but all available Phoenix fire crews have been asked to respond to the high-rise near Central Avenue and Van Buren Street. Phoenix fire officials tell Arizona’s Family that firefighters have gained control of a fire that started in the hotel’s electrical room on the 22nd floor. A Type 1 crew was called, indicating the seriousness of the call as those teams are typically reserved for wildfires and other prescribed burns. No injuries were reported.

Video from the scene showed extensive closures along Van Buren as a precaution while crews contained and put the blaze out. Phoenix firefighters are expected to release more details later in the morning as the investigation remains extremely active. Click/tap here for First Alert Traffic map.

Firefighters have extinguished an electrical fire on the 22nd floor of a high rise located near Central and Van Buren. Crews are still evacuating portions of the building. No injuries reported at this time. Further updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/Jfk574HDuB — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) September 13, 2023

