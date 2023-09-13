Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

8 more heat deaths confirmed in Maricopa County; yearly total surpasses 200

The age bracket continuing to see the most deaths remains at 50-64.
The age bracket continuing to see the most deaths remains at 50-64.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:32 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Heat-related deaths in Maricopa County continue rising at a pace well above last year’s total. According to a new heat report, eight more deaths were confirmed since last week’s report on Wednesday, bringing the total to 202 so far in 2023. Officials say 356 deaths remain under investigation.

The age bracket continuing to see the most deaths remains at 50-64. As of Sept. 12, officials say 51 people died from the extreme heat indoors. Of that total, 40 people had air conditioning not working correctly, and four had no air conditioning at all. This time last year, Maricopa County saw 175 confirmed deaths and 238 under investigation.

However, a bit of heat relief hit the Valley. Many parts of the Phoenix area saw a powerful monsoon storm on Tuesday night, which damaged homes and trees. More storms are possible for the Phoenix area in the afternoon and evening. After the short round of storms, our temperatures will slightly increase to above average.

To see the latest heat report, click or tap here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
It’s a story that shook the valley years ago and now, for the first time, we’re seeing video...
Video: Heartbreaking disbelief after a patient in a vegetative state gives birth at a Phoenix care facility
Goodyear police shared this image of the skull with Arizona's Family
Human skull found in box donated to Goodwill in Goodyear, police say
A downed tree could be seen near 36th Street and Weldon Avenue, just south of Indian School Road.
Monsoon storm damages planes, leaves thousands without power across metro Phoenix
Arizona renters, especially in metro Phoenix, will soon be able to get aid from HUD's new...
New housing voucher program for Arizona renters starts in October

Latest News

The storms hit parts from the West to the East Valley, including Mesa, where this photo is from.
Monsoon storm hits east Phoenix & East Valley | 9/12-9/13
Arizona State University fans are in the stands cheering on the Sun Devils despite the...
ASU fans attend football game in record-breaking heat
Phoenix Sky Harbor airport workers gathered Wednesday to announce they were filing a complaint...
Phoenix airport workers file complaint over heat-related safety
Statistics continue to climb amid a record-breaking heat wave across the Valley.
14 more heat deaths recorded in Maricopa County; yearly total rises to nearly 200