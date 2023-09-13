8 more heat deaths confirmed in Maricopa County; yearly total surpasses 200

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Heat-related deaths in Maricopa County continue rising at a pace well above last year’s total. According to a new heat report, eight more deaths were confirmed since last week’s report on Wednesday, bringing the total to 202 so far in 2023. Officials say 356 deaths remain under investigation.

The age bracket continuing to see the most deaths remains at 50-64. As of Sept. 12, officials say 51 people died from the extreme heat indoors. Of that total, 40 people had air conditioning not working correctly, and four had no air conditioning at all. This time last year, Maricopa County saw 175 confirmed deaths and 238 under investigation.

However, a bit of heat relief hit the Valley. Many parts of the Phoenix area saw a powerful monsoon storm on Tuesday night, which damaged homes and trees. More storms are possible for the Phoenix area in the afternoon and evening. After the short round of storms, our temperatures will slightly increase to above average.

