12 students arrested for viral fight, robbery near Scottsdale middle school, high school

By Peter Valencia
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:31 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- 12 Scottsdale Unified School District have been arrested after Scottsdale police say they were involved in various fights and a robbery near Mohave Middle School and Saguaro High School last month.

Scottsdale police say the incidents happened on Friday, Aug. 18, after a fight in the Basha’s parking lot near McDonald Drive and Granite Reef Road after school. A total of five juveniles were arrested in that incident. Later, four other kids were reportedly involved in robbing another child at the Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall and had been involved in the earlier fight at the grocery store. Then, on Monday, Aug. 21, three more children were identified in an assault at the McDonald’s in the same block as the grocery store. Some videos of the fights have surfaced and since gone viral on social media.

Scottsdale police say some students arrested for the fight have been released to a diversion program called the Restorative Justice Intervention Program. No criminal charges will be filed for those who are eligible and complete the program. The others, however, have been referred to the juvenile courts for prosecution. No names will be released.

