World’s tallest dog dies after undergoing leg amputation

The tallest dog in the world will undergo an amputation to one of its legs. (WFAA, GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS, BRITTANY DAVIS, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:03 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (KWTX/WFAA) - Zeus, a Texas dog recognized as “The Tallest Male Dog in the World” by the Guinness World Records, died after recently having one of its legs amputated.

Zeus’ family confirmed to WFAA that he had passed away on Monday, Sept. 11, after he developed pneumonia after his amputation.

“Our baby boy is gone. Our hearts are broken. He had the absolute best doctors who sat of the floor and cried with us. He fought hard but the pneumonia was just too much. He is not in pain anymore. He is resting peacefully. Thank you so everyone who supported our boy. All the donations went to him and we appreciated every single one. It made our hearts a little lighter to know there are so many good people in the world willing to help people in need. Thank you,” said the family in a GoFundMe update.

The Great Dane stood at more than 7 feet tall and made headlines after Guinness World Records named him “The Largest Male Dog in the World.”

“When he actually won, it was pretty shocking,” said Brittany Davis.

Multiple vacations and countless adventures later, the dog with a mind of his own, filled the home with joy.

Unfortunately, Zeus required surgery to have one of his front legs amputated as a result of bone cancer.

“I lost it. I could not control it, I was a mess,” said Davis.

The family pulled together a GoFundMe raising money for his medical needs after the surgery.

“I want him to be happy. I want him to be as healthy as he can be. Mostly, I want him to be pain-free and enjoy what time we have left,” Davis said soon after the surgery.

Copyright 2023 WFAA via CNN NEWSOURCE All rights reserved.

