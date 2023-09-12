What the new area code overlay change means for Phoenix metro

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — This year, the Phoenix area changed how it dials telephone numbers. Specifically, if you have a 602 or 623 number, as of Aug. 12, you must include the area code when calling a number with the same area code. On Tuesday, Sept. 12, another change happened, and hopefully, it’s the last one.

The change is mainly for the backend of Phoenix’s local telecommunications. Tuesday marks the elimination of area code boundaries, but what does this mean for us users?

Previously, Arizona’s Family reported that the 480 area was close to running out of available numbers. The East Valley has seen a lot of growth in the past decade, and the West Valley is growing fast. This dilemma caught the attention of the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the organization that carries out directives laid out by the Federal Communications Commission. The NANPA gave two options to the Arizona Corporation Commission — either creating a new area code for a section of the East Valley or implementing an “overlay complex,” which would group all the area codes together and treat them as the same area.

“Telephone numbers under those three area codes can be utilized in the entire geographic area,” Heidi Wayman with the NANPA said to Arizona’s Family in July. “It’s just having enough phone numbers for the carriers or the service providers in the area so they can continue to do business and give numbers out to their customers.”

The benefit of the overlay is that users get to keep their phone numbers instead of being assigned new ones. Now, what does that mean for us, the end-user? Not much, it turns out. It eliminates the hassle of giving up your old landline number to get a new one because you moved from Mesa to Buckeye, for example. And, since all of the Valley area codes are seen as the same area, all new numbers can have any of the area codes regardless of where you live in the Valley.

If you live in Phoenix, which traditionally uses the 602 area code, you could be assigned the 623 or 480 area code instead if you get a new cellphone number. But, if you own a brick-and-mortar business, you won’t even have to change your number if you move from Tempe to Phoenix, according to an AZCC spokesperson.

