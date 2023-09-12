Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

US surpasses record of billion-dollar weather events; here’s why Arizona isn’t on the list

23 major events have caused at least $1 billion in damage. In Arizona, heat deaths aren't included in the calculations.
By Sarah Robinson
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:35 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new report shows the number of billion-dollar weather disasters in 2023 has shattered previous U.S. records. And we still have nearly four months left in the year.

A recently unveiled report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) only includes disasters that have caused damage over 1 billion dollars. The 23 natural disasters featured in the report have caused immense financial impacts and loss of life. But Arizona’s heat-associated deaths are not listed. Events like the Maui wildfires or a hurricane Idalia cause mass damage to infrastructure. In Arizona, though heat may be deadly, it’s not always costly.

When a natural disaster approaches, a state can request the federal emergency management agency or FEMA to help with prevention and rebuilding. This can include things like medical supplies, food, shelter, and rebuilding homes and businesses. But in Arizona, heat is not usually recognized as an immediate threat where people would need to evacuate or rebuild homes.

Arizona State Climatologist Erinanne Saffell says this puts our state in a unique situation.

“When you are looking at those billion dollar disaster reports, it’s monetary. And it is based on things like infrastructure and agriculture. And really, how do we put a dollar on a human for heat-related illnesses. Those kinds of things kind of become challenging when you make a map to try and report that,” Saffell said.

253 deaths have been reported nationwide from the natural disasters listed in the report. In Maricopa County alone, there have been 194 confirmed heat-associated deaths as of Sept. 6. Another 351 are still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to the area of 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 3 p.m. on Monday.
Police identify woman found dead in parking lot of west Phoenix shopping center
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
It’s a story that shook the valley years ago and now, for the first time, we’re seeing video...
Video: Heartbreaking disbelief after a patient in a vegetative state gives birth at a Phoenix care facility
Goodyear police shared this image of the skull with Arizona's Family
Human skull found in box donated to Goodwill in Goodyear, police say
Lettuce with orange, slimy decolorization among this week's violation.
Disgusting violations found at these 5 Phoenix-area restaurants this week

Latest News

23 major events have caused at least $1 billion in damage. In Arizona, heat deaths aren't...
Natural disasters hit record costs; here's why that's concerning
Clouds surround downtown Phoenix at sunset, Sunday, July 30, 2023. The city so far this year...
Phoenix hits new heat record after 54 days reaching at least 110 degrees this year
First Alert Weather Update for Noon Wednesday 09/06/23
Record heat on the way for Arizona
Arizona's Family drone was over an uprooted tree that damaged 10 cars in a west Phoenix...
RAW VIDEO: Uprooted tree damages 10 cars in west Phoenix