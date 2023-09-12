Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Trial date set for ex-Arizona corrections director accused of pointing gun at police

Some are starting to question if the former head of the Arizona prison system is getting special treatment.
By Dennis Welch
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Charles Ryan, the former head of the Arizona Department of Corrections, was back in court on Monday.

In January 2022, he was accused of pointing a gun at police during a standoff at his house in Tempe. A grand jury in May indicted him on two class 6 felony charges.

A local defense attorney said Charles Ryan has already avoided more serious charges. “Yeah, look, pointing a gun at a cop is a very serious charge under the criminal code. He could have been charged as high as a class 2 felony,” said attorney Tom Ryan, who has no relation to the former corrections chief.

On Monday, the court set a trial date for early November, while in the meantime, Charles Ryan and the Maricopa County Attorney’s office will continue working on a potential plea deal. Under normal circumstances, Tom Ryan said this case would have already been wrapped up. It could appear Charles Ryan is getting special treatment. But, the fact he ran the Department of Corrections for a decade makes any potential punishment more complicated.

“If you take a former director of the Department of Corrections and you put them in jail or prison, you’re going to have to do so in a way that person is protected,” said Tom Ryan. “There are going to be conditions that are going to have to be in place to protect that person from the violence within the jail or prison system.”

Like other high-profile cases, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell is personally overseeing Charles Ryan’s case. Arizona’s Family is told that any plea agreement is not expected to include prison time. Arizona’s Family reached out to Charles Ryan’s attorney but did not receive a response.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to the area of 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 3 p.m. on Monday.
Police identify woman found dead in parking lot of west Phoenix shopping center
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
It’s a story that shook the valley years ago and now, for the first time, we’re seeing video...
Video: Heartbreaking disbelief after a patient in a vegetative state gives birth at a Phoenix care facility
Goodyear police shared this image of the skull with Arizona's Family
Human skull found in box donated to Goodwill in Goodyear, police say
Singh now faces a murder charge stemming from the weekend wreck.
1 dead after fiery crash in Parker; semi-truck driver accused of impairment

Latest News

Some are starting to question if the former head of the Arizona prison system is getting...
Charles Ryan to head to trial in November
There is a strong reaction to a social media post that has racked up more than 2 million views....
Controversy over UArizona lecture on asking kids about gender identity
Political consultants discuss President Biden's $25M advertisement buy in battleground states,...
Consultants discuss President Biden's $25 million advertisement in Arizona
Political Editor Dennis Welch speaks with the only Phoenix council member who votes 'no' to...
Will new Phoenix guest house policy impact housing crisis?