Trial date set for ex-Arizona corrections director accused of pointing gun at police

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Charles Ryan, the former head of the Arizona Department of Corrections, was back in court on Monday.

In January 2022, he was accused of pointing a gun at police during a standoff at his house in Tempe. A grand jury in May indicted him on two class 6 felony charges.

A local defense attorney said Charles Ryan has already avoided more serious charges. “Yeah, look, pointing a gun at a cop is a very serious charge under the criminal code. He could have been charged as high as a class 2 felony,” said attorney Tom Ryan, who has no relation to the former corrections chief.

On Monday, the court set a trial date for early November, while in the meantime, Charles Ryan and the Maricopa County Attorney’s office will continue working on a potential plea deal. Under normal circumstances, Tom Ryan said this case would have already been wrapped up. It could appear Charles Ryan is getting special treatment. But, the fact he ran the Department of Corrections for a decade makes any potential punishment more complicated.

“If you take a former director of the Department of Corrections and you put them in jail or prison, you’re going to have to do so in a way that person is protected,” said Tom Ryan. “There are going to be conditions that are going to have to be in place to protect that person from the violence within the jail or prison system.”

Like other high-profile cases, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell is personally overseeing Charles Ryan’s case. Arizona’s Family is told that any plea agreement is not expected to include prison time. Arizona’s Family reached out to Charles Ryan’s attorney but did not receive a response.

