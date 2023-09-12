Tracking possible thunderstorms for Phoenix-area; thunderstorm warning issued

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the southeast Valley, including Chandler, Gilbert and Queen Creek. The warning will be in effect until 4 p.m.

This Tuesday started cloudy and warm, with an overnight low of 87 degrees. If that holds through midnight, that will be a record warmest low for the date, topping 86 degrees set on this date back in 2017. Plenty of sunshine should contribute to a decent chance of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening across south-central Arizona and strong thunderstorms across the higher terrain. This push of moisture has been remnants of what was Hurricane Jova caught up on the northern side of high pressure that has shifted south into Mexico.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Chandler AZ, Gilbert AZ and Queen Creek AZ until 4:00 PM MST pic.twitter.com/PvYsDx0vV5 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 12, 2023

About a 40% chance of thunderstorms for south-central Arizona Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. (AZ Family)

Gusty winds are likely with these storms tonight, but some may pack heavy rain and isolated hail. Our chances sit at around 40% for this afternoon and evening. Our storm chances extend into Wednesday morning. After that, dry air will push into Arizona, cutting off any chance of storms for the rest of the week and weekend. Our daytime highs will warm back to above-normal temperatures by a few degrees.

