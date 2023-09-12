Scottsdale plant nursery shows how to firescape home

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — There is no “wildfire season” anymore, and that’s because fires can happen year-round in Arizona, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says. And for this reason, it’s important to always make sure your home is protected.

You can do this by firescaping around your home by using different types of plants to slow the flames and landscaping designed that can protect your house. Moon Valley Nurseries in Scottsdale specializes in firescaping, and Arizona’s Family was there this morning to show you what you can do at home.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.