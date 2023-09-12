Your Life
Scottsdale plant nursery shows how to firescape home

Firescaping your house with certain plants can help slow those wildfires from spreading.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:28 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — There is no “wildfire season” anymore, and that’s because fires can happen year-round in Arizona, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says. And for this reason, it’s important to always make sure your home is protected.

You can do this by firescaping around your home by using different types of plants to slow the flames and landscaping designed that can protect your house. Moon Valley Nurseries in Scottsdale specializes in firescaping, and Arizona’s Family was there this morning to show you what you can do at home.

