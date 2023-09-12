Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Pinal County deputies seize powdered fentanyl with street value of $15 million

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office released photos of the drugs seized in a social media post.
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office released photos of the drugs seized in a social media post.(PCSO)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:22 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office says an Arizona City man has been arrested for allegedly shipping large amounts of fentanyl and cocaine out of two homes in the county.

Deputies say they were tipped off that the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Gabriel Beltran Lopez, had been dropping off packages of narcotics at a UPS store. Detectives began surveilling Lopez and on Aug. 30, investigators tracked him down and intercepted a package being sent from a UPS store containing a kilo of powdered fentanyl.

At that point, a judge authorized two more search warrants, one for a home in Arizona City and another in Eloy, that were connected to Lopez. At the two sites, authorities discovered two additional kilos of fentanyl and six kilos of cocaine. For reference, one kilo is about 2.2 lbs.

PCSO says the amount of fentanyl is enough to make 3 million pills that could then carry a street value of $15 million or more.

“I want to say a great to our detectives by taking this information, acting on it, and doing so quickly,” said Sheriff Mark Lamb, adding that the drug bust “potentially saved a lot of lives.”

Investigators say Lopez had been shipping the packages to New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania and Nebraska. He has since been booked into the Pinal County jail on numerous charges.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to the area of 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 3 p.m. on Monday.
Police identify woman found dead in parking lot of west Phoenix shopping center
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
It’s a story that shook the valley years ago and now, for the first time, we’re seeing video...
Video: Heartbreaking disbelief after a patient in a vegetative state gives birth at a Phoenix care facility
Goodyear police shared this image of the skull with Arizona's Family
Human skull found in box donated to Goodwill in Goodyear, police say
Arizona renters, especially in metro Phoenix, will soon be able to get aid from HUD's new...
New housing voucher program for Arizona renters starts in October

Latest News

A Tempe mom says employees at the daycare downplayed injuries to her son while in their care.
Mom concerned after son reportedly hurt at daycare
Family left with several bullet holes after overnight swat standoff in a glendale, Arizona...
Glendale neighbor's home hit by stray bullets
Zeus, a two-year-old grey and brown American Great Dane from Bedford, Texas, has broken a...
World’s tallest dog dies after undergoing leg amputation
Holy cow! Phoenix doesn't swear much.
US surpasses record of billion-dollar weather events; here’s why Arizona isn’t on the list