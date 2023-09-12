Pinal County deputies seize powdered fentanyl with street value of $15 million

PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office says an Arizona City man has been arrested for allegedly shipping large amounts of fentanyl and cocaine out of two homes in the county.

Deputies say they were tipped off that the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Gabriel Beltran Lopez, had been dropping off packages of narcotics at a UPS store. Detectives began surveilling Lopez and on Aug. 30, investigators tracked him down and intercepted a package being sent from a UPS store containing a kilo of powdered fentanyl.

At that point, a judge authorized two more search warrants, one for a home in Arizona City and another in Eloy, that were connected to Lopez. At the two sites, authorities discovered two additional kilos of fentanyl and six kilos of cocaine. For reference, one kilo is about 2.2 lbs.

PCSO says the amount of fentanyl is enough to make 3 million pills that could then carry a street value of $15 million or more.

“I want to say a great to our detectives by taking this information, acting on it, and doing so quickly,” said Sheriff Mark Lamb, adding that the drug bust “potentially saved a lot of lives.”

Investigators say Lopez had been shipping the packages to New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania and Nebraska. He has since been booked into the Pinal County jail on numerous charges.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.