Phoenix is now accepting pre-applications for its housing voucher waitlist

By Kylee Cruz
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:17 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — For the first time in 7 years, the city of Phoenix is opening pre-applications for its Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) waitlist, also known as Section 8.

“The rental subsidy that residents can receive to help subsidize and afford rental housing here in Phoenix is truly life-changing,” Elenia Sotelo, Housing Manager with the city of Phoenix, says. Pre-applications open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12. The waitlist will open for 15 days, closing on Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. Sotelo says it’s not first-come, first-served, so residents don’t need to rush to apply.

“All pre-applications that are completed and received during the 15-day window will be accepted and computer-randomized for placement onto the waitlist,” Sotelo says. From there, the city will work through the waitlist, but this process takes years. Sotelo says there are still nearly 2,000 people remaining on the 2016 waitlist.

When a name gets selected from the waitlist, the city then checks to make sure that person qualifies for the federal program. If you meet the qualifications, you have 180 days to find a landlord who will accept the voucher. After that, Sotelo says you’ll pay 30% of your monthly income for rent and utilities while the federal program covers the rest.

If you are interested in learning more about how the program works and the pre-application process, click here.

