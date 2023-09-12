Mother plans to sue Tempe daycare after failing to notify her of child’s injury

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Scottsdale mother is demanding answers from Sunrise Preschools in Tempe on Broadway Road and plans to sue the staff and file a police report to get them. Gabrielle Cruz said staff waited until pick-up time to tell her that her 4-year-old son, Kyrie, was hurt and bleeding after being injured by another child.

Cruz said Kyrie is her only child, and her love for him is like no other. “When you have a child, it just changes something inside of you. Like the momma bear clicks, and you want to make sure they’re well taken care of,” she said.

Her protective instincts kicked in last week when she picked up Kyrie from the daycare on Thursday. “Immediately, when I walked in, I saw he had a different shirt on. I just assumed he might’ve wet himself or something spilled,” she said.

Instead, Cruz said an employee pulled her aside to tell her Kyrie was hit in the head with a toy by another child and received a scratch that bled. “As soon as she said that, I said, ‘Why didn’t you guys call me?’” she said.

Cruz said the employee told her the director decided not to call. She feels they downplayed the injury. When Cruz took Kyrie back home, she found his bloody shirt in his backpack. After cleaning the dried-up blood on his head, she noticed a hole. She said doctors told her that if the wound was any deeper, it would’ve needed stitches. They offered to staple it or glue it shut. Cruz picked the latter.

The next day, she asked the director if she could look at the surveillance video of the incident. Cruz said the director told her they could view the surveillance video of the incident together, but on Monday, she was contacted by another employee that a court order would be needed to review the footage. “I want to see when it happened. I would like to see when you guys (daycare staff) were cleaning him up and right after,” said Cruz.

Arizona’s Family went to the daycare, where the assistant director said Cruz was notified of the incident when she picked up Kyrie. When asked if they called Cruz when the incident happened, the employee said the director needed to be reached for comment.

Arizona’s Family later received a statement from Sunrise Preschools.

The physical and mental well-being of the children and families we care for is of utmost importance to us. We are grateful to our families for the privilege of caring for their children and take this responsibility, and any concerns, very seriously. We are conducting an investigation to ensure we continue to provide a safe and high-quality experience for the families we serve.

“I just hope they learn from it. I just hope they do the right thing. I hope they don’t brush it off like it’s nothing,” she said.

Cruz told Arizona’s Family that staff mentioned an incident report was made when Kyrie had a nosebleed some time ago. However, Cruz said she was never notified of that incident either.

