Jaime’s Local Love Podcast: Porters and Old Town Gypsy - Family Tradition

A mother and son venture!
Porters and Old Town Gypsy: Family Tradition
Porters and Old Town Gypsy: Family Tradition(Arizona's Family)
By Jaime Cerreta
Updated: 44 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Halpin family is one of entrepreneurs. Meet a son, Grey Halpin, and his mother, Peggy Halpin. The family owns Porters Western Saloon and Old Town Gypsy Boutique in Scottsdale, Arizona. Learn how they create a tight-knit community among their customers.

LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE

Available Now: Stream | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | Google Podcasts

PRIOR EPISODES

Screws and Sparkles - Buckeye Bound: Host Jaime Cerreta introduces us to California born Sophia Martinez. She followed her in-laws to Buckeye, Arizona and developed a deep love of the city. Hear Sophia’s intense passion to help others grow their businesses as she grows hers into a place for community and fellowship.

Los Muertos Salsa: From Mortgages to Markets: Once in the finance world, Los Muertos Salsa maker and founder Anthony Perez is celebrating nine years as an Arizona entrepreneur. Host Jaime Cerreta learns how Anthony started by taking salsa orders at the bank to working the farmers markets, moving into a commercial kitchen and shifting business strategies during the pandemic. Los Muertos Salsa is a newsroom favorite at Arizona’s Family.

Lunch Money - The Quirkiest Shop in Town: Erin Dragoo says she bounced from job to job until she went back to the way she spent her lunch money as a child. Host Jaime Cerreta learns how Erin’s childhood fascination with colorful trinkets, tongue in cheek sayings, and happy vibes led her to her passion—helping people find the perfect gift to give! Her Chandler, Arizona store is filled with key chains, water bottles, stickers and more-- all designed to make you smile.

Knee Deep: For the Love of Denim: At just 30 years old, RaeAnn Luksza has four retail concepts and owns a building. Host Jaime Cerreta talks to RaeAnn about why she learned to upcycle denim, the surprising challenges she’s faced with social media, and how no DIY project is too big for a business owner.

The Cerreta Candy Company: Where Local Love began: Host Jaime Cerreta introduces us to the source of her love of local. As a little girl, she watched two very important people work as business owners in the ice cream and candy industries. Jaime launches this podcast by interviewing her parents—the reason she feels so passionate about local business owners—Jim and Kathy Cerreta

