Dozens report difficulty breathing at east Phoenix building, forcing evacuations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Multiple hazmat crews from Phoenix and Tempe responded to a business in east Phoenix after a number of people reported symptoms, including shortness of breath, coughing and wheezing.

Around 10:15 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to a commercial building near 56th and Van Buren streets after reports that a person was having trouble breathing. Phoenix Fire Capt. Shawn DeBois said the response escalated when up to 25 people in the building also reported difficulty breathing and other related symptoms. That’s when the call was upgraded to a first-alarm medical response. Additional teams from Phoenix and Tempe also responded.

Capt. DuBois says that hazmat teams went into the building after it was evacuated but have so far been unable to find any odor or substance that could have affected employees. He says the building will remain unoccupied until further investigation by crews that deem the building safe.

Two people were checked by paramedics at the scene, but no one was taken to the hospital.

