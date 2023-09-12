Your Life
Goodyear food production center bringing hundreds of jobs to the Valley

Factor, a new company to the food-prep game, has just opened its new production center in Goodyear, making it one of the largest kitchens in the United States.
By Mickaela Castillo
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:34 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Factor, a subsidiary of the popular food brand Hello Fresh, will now work out of Goodyear. The company just opened a 300,100-square-foot production center, making it the second-largest industrial kitchen in the U.S.

Factor, a meal delivery service, will prepare, package, and ship their products from this center. The new facility will help bring nearly 800 jobs to the Valley. “Beyond blessed and very humbled. This is an unbelievable facility and unbelievable for us to expand in,” said Michael Apostal, the CEO of Factor.

The new factor building will sit on Yuma Road, near Litchfield Road, and just north of Phoenix-Goodyear Airport. It’s approximately five to six hours from the ports of Southern California. “I celebrate the fact that it is not only providing our residents jobs and opportunities, but we also deeply appreciate that this organization is giving back to the community,” said Goodyear Mayor Joe Pizzillo.

Factor also plans on giving any excess food to St. Mary’s Food Bank and providing mentorships for local students. If you’re interested in applying, visit here.

