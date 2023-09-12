Friends remember only Arizonan who died during 9/11 terrorist attack

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Twenty-two years ago today, America witnessed the worst terrorist attack in our nation’s history. Nearly 3,000 people were killed when planes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Washington D.C. and a field in Pennsylvania. Today, across the country, people paused to honor the lives lost that day. In New York, keeping with tradition, family members read aloud the names of loved ones who were killed in the attack.

An American flag was unfurled at the Pentagon, and a wreath was laid in honor of the nearly 200 lives lost there. Another ceremony was held in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where a flight of heroic passengers were killed as they tried to overtake the hijackers. Only one Arizonan was known to have died in the 9/11 terrorist attack.

Gary Bird was on a business trip in New York but never made it home. He was at the World Trade Center for a work meeting and planned to come home that night.

A friend of Gary’s says this pain will likely never go away. “If he survived that explosion in that building, I know what he did after that, getting people out of those stairwells and out of that building as fast as he could,” Gary’s friend and colleague Erick Johnson said.

Johnson says two to three days after the attack, he heard Gary had been lost. The two were corporate risk managers. “Gary and I are trying to keep people from getting hurt and dying, and they’re going the exact opposite way,” Johnson said.

Gary was in the second tower, the first to fall. We previously spoke with his wife, Donna. She opened up about the raw and horrific moments surrounding the attack. “I ran to the phone and called his cell number and said just call me, but he never called,” Donna said.

For his loved ones, all they now have are memories, trying to hold onto what they can. “I have some news clippings next to my computer in my home office,” Johnson said. “If I sit down at my desk he’s right there.”

Gary was 51 at the time of the attack. Johnson says he loved horses and even bought ranch property in Colorado. He says he knows Gary would be spending his time riding horses with his family if he were still here.

