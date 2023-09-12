Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Friends remember only Arizonan who died during 9/11 terrorist attack

Gary Bird was in the south tower for a business meeting when it collapsed.
By Holly Bock
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:19 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Twenty-two years ago today, America witnessed the worst terrorist attack in our nation’s history. Nearly 3,000 people were killed when planes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Washington D.C. and a field in Pennsylvania. Today, across the country, people paused to honor the lives lost that day. In New York, keeping with tradition, family members read aloud the names of loved ones who were killed in the attack.

An American flag was unfurled at the Pentagon, and a wreath was laid in honor of the nearly 200 lives lost there. Another ceremony was held in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where a flight of heroic passengers were killed as they tried to overtake the hijackers. Only one Arizonan was known to have died in the 9/11 terrorist attack.

Gary Bird was on a business trip in New York but never made it home. He was at the World Trade Center for a work meeting and planned to come home that night.

A friend of Gary’s says this pain will likely never go away. “If he survived that explosion in that building, I know what he did after that, getting people out of those stairwells and out of that building as fast as he could,” Gary’s friend and colleague Erick Johnson said.

Johnson says two to three days after the attack, he heard Gary had been lost. The two were corporate risk managers. “Gary and I are trying to keep people from getting hurt and dying, and they’re going the exact opposite way,” Johnson said.

Gary was in the second tower, the first to fall. We previously spoke with his wife, Donna. She opened up about the raw and horrific moments surrounding the attack. “I ran to the phone and called his cell number and said just call me, but he never called,” Donna said.

For his loved ones, all they now have are memories, trying to hold onto what they can. “I have some news clippings next to my computer in my home office,” Johnson said. “If I sit down at my desk he’s right there.”

Gary was 51 at the time of the attack. Johnson says he loved horses and even bought ranch property in Colorado. He says he knows Gary would be spending his time riding horses with his family if he were still here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to the area of 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 3 p.m. on Monday.
Police identify woman found dead in parking lot of west Phoenix shopping center
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
It’s a story that shook the valley years ago and now, for the first time, we’re seeing video...
Video: Heartbreaking disbelief after a patient in a vegetative state gives birth at a Phoenix care facility
Goodyear police shared this image of the skull with Arizona's Family
Human skull found in box donated to Goodwill in Goodyear, police say
Singh now faces a murder charge stemming from the weekend wreck.
1 dead after fiery crash in Parker; semi-truck driver accused of impairment

Latest News

The warning, known as the 'Phoenix memo', was put out before 9/11 but was not acted upon and...
Phoenix FBI agent warned of potential terrorists at US flight schools before 9/11
The memo was from a Phoenix agent warning FBI headquarters that potential terrorists were...
Phoenix FBI agent warned of potential terrorists using US flight schools prior to 9/11
Gary Bird was in the south tower for a business meeting when it collapsed.
Arizona man killed in twin towers on 9/11
This isn’t their first project in the area, but it’s about 20 times larger and would impact...
Cement company’s 1,400-acre mining claims spark outcry from Parks community