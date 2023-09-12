Your Life
Finding Forever: Cyrus

Cyrus, 15, wants to be a veterinary technician when she grows up and says she would do well with a family with younger kids.
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:02 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — 15-year-old Cyrus got quite the tour at Sealife Aquarium with her own personal guide.

“In Mexico, in one very specific river, there are these guys,” the guide said as they walked through an underwater labyrinth.

This curious teen saw all sorts of sea creatures, including sharks, during her visit. She had wide eyes the entire time and was ready with plenty of questions for the people who take care of the animals.

“Isn’t it true they sleep with their eyes open?” Cyrus asked. She’s kind and compassionate, especially when it comes to caring for animals. “They make me feel secure, and they kinda bring my personality out,” she said.

She has all sorts of hobbies, from drawing to making friends and more. “I am kind and energetic. I am very joyful,” she said. “I like playing and doing sports and stuff.”

Cyrus does well in school, and she said she would do well in a family with younger kids and, of course, animals. But most importantly, she is looking for the basics every child deserves. “Just make me feel safe,” she said.

Cyrus has years before she needs to worry about work, but she already has some ideas when it comes to professions. “I want to be a vet tech, and I want to try and open up an animal shelter,” she said.

