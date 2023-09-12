Your Life
Family says dog was poisoned with antifreeze

A Nevada family says their dog was poisoned with antifreeze. (KVVU)
By Kim Passoth and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - A Nevada family says someone poisoned their dog with antifreeze.

Lizzy died a week and a half ago, but now toxicology testing has come back confirming the pet was poisoned in the Weston Hills neighborhood.

“We got Lizzy when she was 7 months old,” Nick Diaz said.

The Diaz family is devastated at the sudden loss of their seemingly healthy beloved 4-year-old German Shepherd. Lizzy passed away Aug. 31.

“She went on trips, camping, hunting, she did everything with us ... trained her myself. She was like a kid you know,” shared Diaz.

The retired Marine said the dog was also a comfort animal for him after his time in the service.

“She helped me through a lot of things,” he said.

One morning, Lizzy stopped breathing, and Diaz rushed her to the vet.

“We didn’t suspect poisoning at all until we got the toxicology report back,” Diaz said.

The report showed antifreeze toxicosis as the suspected cause of Lizzy’s death.

“They found ethylene glycol, and so Animal Poison Control reached out to us and told us that they were extremely concerned that they think that somebody poisoned our dog,” Diaz said.

The family thinks Lizzy went out her dog door and ate something laced with the poison tossed into their yard.

“The antifreeze specifically is almost like sugary tasting,” Diaz was told.

The family is now worried about their other dog and the dogs in the neighborhood.

“I have to literally walk every inch of my backyard to ensure my dog’s safety,” Diaz said.

The family filed a report with police. Anyone with information or video footage that can help catch the person responsible was urged to contact the Henderson Police Department.

