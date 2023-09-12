Dysart Unified High School District makes list of best high schools in US

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Four West Valley high schools have been ranked in the top 40% of the nation. Four Dysart Unified School District high schools made the 2023-2024 Best High Schools by U.S. News & World Report list based on high local and national rankings. The schools include Dysart High School, Shadow Ridge High School, Valley Vista High School and Willow Canyon High School.

“We are honored to have our high schools recognized for the great work they are doing to prepare students for college and career success,” said Dr. John Croteau, Dysart Schools superintendent in a written statement. “Our students have so many opportunities to explore, learn and excel in our schools, and this recognition shows that Dysart is truly giving students a top-notch education.”

The selected schools that made the list surpassed anticipated benchmarks, have high graduation rates and have students who scored high on state tests for math, reading and science. Students’ college readiness performance on Advance Placement and International Baccalaureate exams are also considered in the ranking. Nearly 18,000 public high schools were evaluated by U.S. News and World Report, and only the schools that ranked in the top 40% qualified for the honor.

When it comes to the best high school ranking in Arizona, that honor belongs to BASIS Charter schools, with campuses in Peoria, Scottsdale and Oro Valley being named the Top 3 schools in the state.

The Dysart Unified School District has over 8,000 students across its four campuses. The high schools were also named the A+ Schools of Excellence by the Arizona Educational Foundation. To see the full rankings for Arizona schools, click here.

