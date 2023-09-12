Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Controversy over viral post about UArizona lecture on gender identity and kids

The now viral TikTok post appears to be a lesson plan about asking kids as young as three years old about their gender identity.
By Emma Lockhart
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:50 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There is a strong reaction to a social media post that has racked up more than 2 million views. It is a picture of a lecture from the University of Arizona College of Nursing, which appears to be a lesson plan about asking kids as young as three years old about their gender identity.

“It is our obligation as lawmakers to stop this extremist agenda that continues to target minors in a predatory fashion,” said state Senator Ken Bennett (R).

The Arizona GOP Senate released a statement accusing the school of “stealing the innocence of young kids.” In response to the post, a university spokesperson said the College of Nursing does not recommend or advocate for young children to be asked gender-related questions. It added the lecture was part of a seminar for 31 doctoral students already working as nurses. They added that this material is not provided to undergraduate nursing students.

“The college does not have a policy or position on this issue and does not integrate this type of training or education into its curriculum,” said a university spokesperson. “The college teaches that practitioners should always work with the parents and guardians and with their permission, within their scope of the practice, and in alignment with the employing organization’s guidance when treating pediatric patients.”

Meanwhile, LGBTQ advocates said the anti-trans rhetoric they see because of this post is harmful. Jerrico Galindo is the gender-affirming program manager for Southwest Center. He said there is a lot of misinformation surrounding the social media picture posted without context. He adds that gender-affirming care can be life-saving for transgender youth, and education on the topic is crucial.

“I encourage those who make those statements to educate themselves on understanding the community and what support looks like,” said Galindo. “As a youth, I understood that my gender identity was different. I didn’t have the language for it. I understood something was different; there was no one telling me that, there was no indoctrination.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to the area of 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 3 p.m. on Monday.
Police identify woman found dead in parking lot of west Phoenix shopping center
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
It’s a story that shook the valley years ago and now, for the first time, we’re seeing video...
Video: Heartbreaking disbelief after a patient in a vegetative state gives birth at a Phoenix care facility
Goodyear police shared this image of the skull with Arizona's Family
Human skull found in box donated to Goodwill in Goodyear, police say
Singh now faces a murder charge stemming from the weekend wreck.
1 dead after fiery crash in Parker; semi-truck driver accused of impairment

Latest News

There is a strong reaction to a social media post that has racked up more than 2 million views....
Controversy over UArizona lecture on asking kids about gender identity
Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano started erupting Sunday afternoon at the summit crater
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts again
Juan Saavedra faces one count of second-degree burglary.
Man allegedly smoked meth before breaking into Phoenix home, shot by teen inside
Police arrested a suspect who reportedly fled from Mesa officers in a stolen SUV Monday...
VIDEO: Suspect in custody after fleeing Mesa police in stolen SUV