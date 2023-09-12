Controversy over viral post about UArizona lecture on gender identity and kids

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There is a strong reaction to a social media post that has racked up more than 2 million views. It is a picture of a lecture from the University of Arizona College of Nursing, which appears to be a lesson plan about asking kids as young as three years old about their gender identity.

“It is our obligation as lawmakers to stop this extremist agenda that continues to target minors in a predatory fashion,” said state Senator Ken Bennett (R).

The Arizona GOP Senate released a statement accusing the school of “stealing the innocence of young kids.” In response to the post, a university spokesperson said the College of Nursing does not recommend or advocate for young children to be asked gender-related questions. It added the lecture was part of a seminar for 31 doctoral students already working as nurses. They added that this material is not provided to undergraduate nursing students.

“The college does not have a policy or position on this issue and does not integrate this type of training or education into its curriculum,” said a university spokesperson. “The college teaches that practitioners should always work with the parents and guardians and with their permission, within their scope of the practice, and in alignment with the employing organization’s guidance when treating pediatric patients.”

Meanwhile, LGBTQ advocates said the anti-trans rhetoric they see because of this post is harmful. Jerrico Galindo is the gender-affirming program manager for Southwest Center. He said there is a lot of misinformation surrounding the social media picture posted without context. He adds that gender-affirming care can be life-saving for transgender youth, and education on the topic is crucial.

“I encourage those who make those statements to educate themselves on understanding the community and what support looks like,” said Galindo. “As a youth, I understood that my gender identity was different. I didn’t have the language for it. I understood something was different; there was no one telling me that, there was no indoctrination.”

