Cloudy & cooler with storm chances today in Arizona

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for 9/12/2023
By April Warnecke
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:59 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Big weather changes are on tap for Arizona today and tomorrow with a series of weather disturbances moving through our region from the west. Unsettled weather continues tomorrow before warmer and drier conditions return for late-week and the weekend.

Today in the Valley, expect a chance for showers this morning and midday, with a chance for thunderstorms this afternoon. While the chances for storms are only near 30 percent, any storms that develop could be severe. Parts of the state, including the Valley, are included in the Storm Prediction Center’s “marginal risk” category today for the threat for severe weather. Organized storms could produce locally severe winds and hail up to one inch in diameter.

High temperatures will top out at just 99 degrees today, which is a few degrees below average and much cooler than we’ve been recently in the Valley. Slight rain chances continue Wednesday and afternoon temperatures will top out near 100 degrees.

Starting Thursday, a dry flow of air returns to Arizona, cutting storm chances. The dry air plus high pressure over the weekend will bring temperatures back up to near 105 degrees for Saturday and Sunday.

Latest News

Chances for showers across metro Phoenix
Rain possible for Phoenix-area
Rain shower possible in the Phoenix-area
Rain chances back in the forecast for Phoenix area