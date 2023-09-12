Your Life
Blanco Cocina + Cantina in downtown Phoenix serves up Mexican with an eclectic flair

Tacos, bowls, nachos and margaritas, oh my! Check out this restaurant in the heart of Phoenix.
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:37 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There is no shortage of Mexican food in Phoenix, so that means we have tons of options when it comes to tasty happy hour deals!

Blanco Cocina and Cantina has a pretty good HH that runs Monday-Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. There guac rocks on happy hour with roasted poblano & Anaheim chiles, caramelized onion and cotija cheese for $8. How about their warm queso with guac, sour cream and pico for $7, it’s a hearty portion so you may want to share. Their roasted poblano chile and tomato crisp is $8 on happy hour.

Blanco also offers a variety of tacos on happy hour, and while I wish they were a bit cheaper; they are a good size and made with fresh ingredients. Blanco is a Fox Restaurant Concepts eatery, so the quality and consistency are sure to be on point. They have a bunch of drink deals on HH, so be sure to check those out as well! Click/tap here to see the full menu.

