Blanco Cocina + Cantina in downtown Phoenix serves up Mexican with an eclectic flair

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There is no shortage of Mexican food in Phoenix, so that means we have tons of options when it comes to tasty happy hour deals!

Blanco Cocina and Cantina has a pretty good HH that runs Monday-Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. There guac rocks on happy hour with roasted poblano & Anaheim chiles, caramelized onion and cotija cheese for $8. How about their warm queso with guac, sour cream and pico for $7, it’s a hearty portion so you may want to share. Their roasted poblano chile and tomato crisp is $8 on happy hour.

Blanco also offers a variety of tacos on happy hour, and while I wish they were a bit cheaper; they are a good size and made with fresh ingredients. Blanco is a Fox Restaurant Concepts eatery, so the quality and consistency are sure to be on point. They have a bunch of drink deals on HH, so be sure to check those out as well! Click/tap here to see the full menu.

