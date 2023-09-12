Your Life
Arizona sisters named American Legion Junior Auxiliary vice presidents back-to-back

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's | There are only five kids chosen annually across the entire United States, so this is something really good!
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:20 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Volunteering and being involved in the community is always Something Good. This morning, we’re shining a spotlight on sisters who have won back-to-back national titles with the American Legion Junior Auxiliary.

Audrina Rosales, 15, and her little sister, 13-year-old Leah, have both been chosen as honorary national junior division vice presidents for the western division of the ALJA over the past two seasons. The western division represents 10 states, including Arizona. It was a big honor when Audrina was picked last year, and now, Leah was just chosen for the 2023 – 2024 year.

Both sisters are actively involved in their communities, not just with the American Legion Post 62. The teens are very involved in school sports and clubs. They have been actively involved with the American Legion for several years. And with this honorary title, both girls were awarded a $2,000 scholarship for college.

Leah will help lead the ALA Junior Auxiliary conference in Las Vegas in January 2024, just as her big sister, Audrina, did.

Tell us Something Good. Go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

