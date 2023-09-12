Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

86-year-old celebrates birthday with annual backflip despite recent heart surgery

By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:10 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina has a unique birthday tradition that began more than 25 years ago, and he has no plans to stop anytime soon.

O’Neal Varnam celebrated his 86th birthday last week with an annual backflip into the Lockwood Folly River.

“Born September 8, 1937, he is one tough guy,” his grandson, Hunter Varnam, said. “(He) had a recent scare with heart surgery a month ago and to bounce back and still continue on with his birthday backflip is an awesome story.

“He has been doing this for more than 25 years. He said he’s going to go to 100.”

Varnam has lived his entire life on the water.

A native of Varnamtown, a small town in the southeastern part of the state named after his family, he grew up around commercial fishermen and boat builders.

He owned and operated shrimp boats up and down the coast, and, in the late 1970s, he started a marine construction business.

Varnam said his work ethic is why he can still do backflips in his 80s.

Varnam and his wife, Virginia, have been married for 62 years. They have four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to the area of 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 3 p.m. on Monday.
Police identify woman found dead in parking lot of west Phoenix shopping center
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
It’s a story that shook the valley years ago and now, for the first time, we’re seeing video...
Video: Heartbreaking disbelief after a patient in a vegetative state gives birth at a Phoenix care facility
Goodyear police shared this image of the skull with Arizona's Family
Human skull found in box donated to Goodwill in Goodyear, police say
Lettuce with orange, slimy decolorization among this week's violation.
Disgusting violations found at these 5 Phoenix-area restaurants this week

Latest News

A Tempe mom says employees at the daycare downplayed injuries to her son while in their care.
Mom concerned after son reportedly hurt at daycare
Family left with several bullet holes after overnight swat standoff in a glendale, Arizona...
Glendale neighbor's home hit by stray bullets
Antonio Chauncey Ross.
Alabama football player arrested on sodomy charge
Horses compete the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday,...
Panel finds no single factor in horse deaths at Churchill Downs
Authorities give an update on the Pennsylvania escapee. (Source: WPVI/CNN)
Escaped killer stole gun from garage, authorities say