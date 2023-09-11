Woman shot, killed after pointing gun at officers, Prescott police say

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead after she reportedly pointed a gun at Prescott police officers Sunday evening.

Around 5 p.m., someone called 911 after hearing several gunshots in the area of 2nd and Merritt streets. Officers from Prescott and Yavapai Prescott Tribal Police responded and were directed to a home where the shots were heard. As they approached, police say a woman came out of the house holding a gun and pointed it in the direction of the officers. Two Prescott officers opened fire, striking the woman.

She was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to a hospital, where she later died. Her name has not been released. No officers were hurt.

Prescott police say that, per policy, the investigation has been turned over to the Department of Public Safety’s Major Incidents Division.

