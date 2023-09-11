Your Life
VIDEO: Suspect in custody after fleeing Mesa police in stolen SUV

Undercover officers from Mesa Police in Arizona followed an alleged stolen car suspect through several east Valley cities on Monday.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:28 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MESA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) Mesa police have arrested a suspect who fled from officers in a stolen SUV on Monday afternoon.

A Mercedes-Benz SUV had been reported stolen in the area of Broadway Road and Valencia, just west of Dobson Road, in Mesa near the Tempe border. According to Mesa police, officers spotted the SUV and tried to conduct a traffic stop near Country Club Drive and Brown Road shortly before 4 p.m. when the driver sped away.

While officers did not actively pursue the SUV, it was tracked by the Mesa Police Air Unit as it moved into Tempe and then Scottsdale. The Arizona’s Family news chopper also captured video of the SUV speeding through intersections and at some points, veering into oncoming traffic. Around 4:10 p.m., the suspect bailed out in front of a hotel near Pima Road and Hummingbird Lane just southeast of the Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.

Police searched the complex for less than 10 minutes before locating the suspect and taking him into custody. It appears that no one was hurt.

Arizona’s Family is gathering additional information. Check back for updates.

