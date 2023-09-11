Your Life
Robin Roberts marries longtime partner Amber Laign in ‘magical wedding’

Robin Roberts and girlfriend Amber Laign attend the 2014 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at...
Robin Roberts and girlfriend Amber Laign attend the 2014 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Carnegie Hall on Monday, Nov. 10, 2014, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:02 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(Gray News) – “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts tied the knot with longtime partner Amber Laign on Friday in Connecticut.

Roberts revealed the news in an Instagram post Sunday along with photos of the couple in their wedding dresses.

“An intimate, magical wedding ceremony in our backyard followed by a joyous reception…ohhhh the dancing!!” Roberts wrote in the Instagram post. “We are immensely grateful to all for making it a day and a night to remember. Honeymoon here we come!”

Roberts and Laign have been together since 2005 and announced their engagement in 2022, according to Entertainment Weekly.

