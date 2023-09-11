Rain shower possible in the Phoenix-area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - At least we’re done with the super hot weather for a while. After a weekend with highs of 114 and 113 degrees, we broke both daily records in Phoenix on Saturday and Sunday, and we arrived at 55 days with temps at or above 110 degrees this summer, breaking the previous record of 53 in 2020.

The record before 2020 was 33 days in 2011. It should be noted that the very latest 110-degree reading on record for Phoenix is Sept. 19, 2010. So, we may not be out of the woods yet. Temperatures will continue to moderate after a pretty average day on Monday. We expect below-average temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday.

With the remnant of Jova passing over the state over the next 24 hours, we have a chance for scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms beginning Monday night and lasting until Tuesday night. Right now, it looks like most of the rainfall will be in eastern Arizona in the mountains, but the Valley is in line to get maybe ¼ of an inch of rain or more. It will all depend on how strong the weather disturbance is when it gets here.

On this day in 2008, a strong thunderstorm complex knocked out power for many areas of the Valley and contained winds above 50 miles an hour.

