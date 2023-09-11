PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Look for partly sunny skies and hot temperatures in the Valley today with a forecast high of 108 degrees. Temperatures this morning are warmer under mostly cloudy skies, mainly in the 80s.

Clouds have been streaming into Arizona over the last 24 hours, partly from what was Hurricane Jova. The cloud cover is keeping temperatures warmer this morning but shouldn’t produce any rain during the day.

By tonight, we have rain chances back in the forecast thanks to several weather changes moving through our region. Storm chances are looking even higher for Tuesday and linger into Wednesday. Strong storms Tuesday could produce damaging winds and small hail. Valley storm chances are near 30%.

Later this week, dry air returns to the state and storm chances drop off beginning Thursday and continuing through the weekend. Temperatures start off this week hot, near 108 today, but drop to about 102 for the rest of the workweek. Next weekend looks sunny and a bit warmer, with highs near 105.

