Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Pros and cons of co-signing a loan

20% report that their credit score was lowered after co-signing a loan
What to know before you co-sign a loan
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:13 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A little over 20% of American adults have co-signed a credit line for family or friends, according to Bankrate.

Co-signers personally guarantee the debt and can be legally required to repay the total amount, plus any fees or penalties if the original borrower cannot pay, according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), while having no claim to the items or property being financed.

According to Bankrate, 29% of all co-signers are parents assisting their adult children.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said it’s nice when parents have the option to assist their children, but cautioned them to carefully consider the impact on their finances before doing so.

“Because once you sign on that dotted line and you are co-signing let’s say a car loan, a credit card and personal loan, you are responsible for that,” Dail said. “You are both responsible for that payment.”

Dale said those co-signing for a relative should look at the relative’s credit and past payment histories, and put in writing who’s paying for what.

“If you are late or they forget about it, or if people forget about it, it will affect your credit score,” Dale explained. “In fact, payment history is the number one thing that lenders do look at when it comes to your overall credit score.”

According to the FTC, lenders also count the amount of co-signed loans towards the debt ratio of the co-signer. For example, if someone co-signs for a $30,000 car loan for their child, then that loan shows up on their credit report and the amount is added to the co-signers total debt load.

NerdWallet has a helpful article – “Co-Signing a Loan: Risks and Benefits” – for those considering whether to co-sign a loan.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to the area of 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 3 p.m. on Monday.
Police identify woman found dead in parking lot of west Phoenix shopping center
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Goodyear police shared this image of the skull with Arizona's Family
Human skull found in box donated to Goodwill in Goodyear, police say
It’s a story that shook the valley years ago and now, for the first time, we’re seeing video...
Video: Heartbreaking disbelief after a patient in a vegetative state gives birth at a Phoenix care facility
Singh now faces a murder charge stemming from the weekend wreck.
1 dead after fiery crash in Parker; semi-truck driver accused of impairment

Latest News

According to authorities, the 2-month-old boy and 1-year-old girl were last seen in Lake Worth,...
Amber Alert for 2-month-old boy, 1-year-old girl issued by Florida authorities
The ticket worth $2.4 million was sold in Tempe.
Lottery ticket worth $2.4 million sold in Tempe
The husband of a sports photographer killed last Monday honors his wife by taking photos at...
Photographer dies after being injured in sideline collision at high school football game
Sam Pulia places flags before the commemoration ceremony of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks,...
The US marks 22 years since 9/11 with tributes and tears, from ground zero to Alaska
FILE - A Hostess sign is shown on a closed retail outlet store in Garland, Texas, Jan. 11,...
Hostess is being acquired by JM Smucker in a deal valued at $5.6B after coming back from the brink