Phoenix American Legion members send love to those serving overseas

American Legion Post #117 members are gathering Christmas cards to send to service members overseas. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s.
By Tess Rafols
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:46 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) People around the Valley are sending love to those serving in the military overseas. And while it’s only September, folks at the American Legion Pat Tillman Post #117 are writing Christmas cards for service members who aren’t able to spend the holidays with their families this year.

It’s something they do each year, and this year’s goal is to sign 17,117 cards by the end of November with different signatures. As of this week, American Legion members have nearly 3,500 already completed. Now the group wants to get more people to come by and start signing.

“This is volunteer time for all of us, so we don’t mind coming by and taking 5-10 minutes out of the day and signing the card, or taking an hour out of the day and signing multiple cards,” said Christine Rodriguez with American Legion Pat Tillman Post #117. “We have members here daily signing cards for us.”

This American Legion post is located on Thunderbird Road, just off of SR 51. Last year, they had more than 16,000 cards signed!

