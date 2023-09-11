Your Life
Peoria tattoo shop raises money to help those impacted by Maui wildfires

808 Social Arizona in Peoria held a tattoo fundraiser to help with relief efforts after last month's deadly wildfires.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:54 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Tattoo artists from Hawaii used their talents to come together and raise money for those impacted by the Maui wildfires. On Sunday, 808 Social AZ in Peoria held a tattoo fundraiser to help with relief efforts after last month’s deadly wildfires.

“It hits home, and it’s hard for us, and regardless of whether we’re from the island or not, we’re all islanders. We’re all Hawaiians, and we just try to give back as much as we can; we feel so bad,” said Charis Brown of 808 Social AZ.

Customers paid $50 for a black and gray tattoo or $100 for a colored tattoo and could pick their artwork from a collection of designs or bring their own creations. 808 Social AZ says 100% of the proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards families impacted by the fire.

