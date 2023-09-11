Man flown to Phoenix hospital after shooting in Prescott Valley

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been flown to a hospital in Phoenix with serious injuries after being shot in Prescott Valley on Monday morning.

Prescott Valley police say the shooting involved two men and two different scenes: Navajo Drive and State Route 69, as well as the area of Tani Road and Hedgewood Drive. It’s unclear at which scene the shooting happened.

The man who was shot was first taken to a hospital in Yavapai County before being flown to Phoenix for further treatment. The suspect was reportedly taken into custody a short time later. No other injuries were reported.

Details about what led up to the shooting have not been released. The area where the incident occurred was temporarily closed during the investigation but has since reopened.

