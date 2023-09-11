Your Life
Man dead after hit-and-run in central Phoenix

The collision happened in central Phoenix near 7th Street and McDowell Road.
The collision happened in central Phoenix near 7th Street and McDowell Road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:08 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after a hit-and-run collision Sunday night in central Phoenix.

Around 7:30 p.m., police were called to 7th Street and McDowell Road, where they found a 49-year-old Magellan Rutaneahwa with serious injuries. Phoenix Fire Department paramedics tried to save his life, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The vehicle involved in the crash left the area before officers arrived. Police believe Rutaneahwa was crossing 7th Street against the light when he was hit by a vehicle going north on 7th Street. Speed appears to be a factor in the collision, police say.

Phoenix police are asking anyone with information to call Silent Witness at 480.948.6377 or for Spanish speakers at 480.837.8446.

