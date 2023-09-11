Your Life
Man in custody after SWAT standoff in Glendale neighborhood

Glendale SWAT was called into a neighborhood near Deer Valley Road and 97th Avenue on Monday...
Glendale SWAT was called into a neighborhood near Deer Valley Road and 97th Avenue on Monday morning, Sept. 11, 2023.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:24 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in custody Monday morning after a welfare check turned into a standoff in a Glendale neighborhood.

Glendale police went to check on a man in the Hillcrest Ranch Homeowners neighborhood, which is northwest of Deer Valley Road and 67th Avenue. When they arrived and knocked on the door, a man answered and pointed a firearm at the officers, police said. The man went back inside the house and barricaded himself inside. He was the only person in the house.

Glendale SWAT was called in, and after a few hours, the man was taken into custody without incident. Police have not elaborated on why the man needed a welfare check nor what caused the man to act the way he did. Detectives are investigating.

Arizona’s Family will update this story as soon as we learn more.

