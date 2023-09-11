Man allegedly smoked meth before breaking into Phoenix home, shot by teen inside

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man high on meth was arrested after he was shot trying to break into a Phoenix home over the weekend, court documents say. The suspect, 36-year-old Juan Saavedra, was reportedly shot by a 13-year-old boy who lives at the home.

On Saturday around 10 p.m., Phoenix officers were called to a home burglary near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road. Police say Saavedra was found standing outside a home two houses down from the original address with gunshot wounds to his stomach and right arm.

Court documents describe what happened that night. A woman told officers she saw Saavedra on her security camera in front of her home and told him to leave or risk being shot. The woman then ran inside her home, called the police, told one of her children to lock the door and grabbed a gun to protect herself, her husband and her five children inside. Documents state that’s when Saavedra began banging on the carport door, as the woman told her children to move as far away from the area as possible.

Meanwhile, Saavedra reportedly broke the glass windowpane of the carport and then began to reach inside to open the door. Court documents say that’s when the woman’s 13-year-old son grabbed the gun from her shaking hands and shot Saavedra. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

During an interview with police, Saavedra reportedly told officers he had been smoking methamphetamine with a friend for the last 48 hours and was now trying to find his friend. According to court documents, when Saavedra approached the home, he claimed he heard his son’s voice behind the carport door despite knowing it was not his house.

When asked if he knew that his action could have scared the people inside the home, Saavedra told police, “Yeah, I mean, I was high, obviously,” court paperwork says. Saavedra also reportedly admitted to police that the woman told him to leave the area, and that’s why it was self-defense.

Saavedra was taken into custody and faces a felony charge of one count of second-degree burglary.

